Pokemon Go is getting a big Halloween event, which comes with some special treats

If you’re one of the many people still playing “Pokémon Go,” you’re probably anxiously awaiting any new features to come to the smash hit mobile game. After all, if you’ve been playing since July, you’ve almost certainly seen everything the game has to offer by now.

Fortunately for you, “Pokémon Go” is getting its first seasonal event this week. From October 26 to November 1, players can expect a host of Halloween-related hijinks in Niantic’s GPS-based creature collection game:

Increased chances of finding Drowzee, Ghastly, Gengar, Golbat, Haunter, Hypno and everyone’s favourite, Zubat, no matter where you are.

In keeping with the Halloween spirit, trainers will earn six candies for each Pokémon captured instead of three. They will also get two candies for transferring their Pokémon to the professor instead of one.

Trainers will earn four candies for Buddy Pokémon instead of just one.

This is as good an excuse as any to get back into “Pokémon Go,” especially if you’re going trick or treating on the 31st. The nature of the game is absolutely perfect for taking a stroll through the neighbourhood, as you’ll get plenty of real candy as well as virtual candy for your trouble.

You still can’t find Ditto or Mewtwo, but if you want to get some spooky Pokémon or build up your candy reservoir, this is as good an excuse as any. Check out the trailer for the “Pokémon Go” Halloween event below:

