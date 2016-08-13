How to become a 'Pokémon GO' gym master

If you’ve been swept up in the recent cultural wave that is Pokémon GO, then you’ll realise that gyms are not always the easiest to take down. That’s because Niantic, the game’s developer, doesn’t tell you how it exactly works. In fact, there’s a lot of information essential to gym battles that is hidden in the game’s code. So, if you want to become the best Pokémon GO gym master, then you’ll need to master these tips to get a leg up on the competition.

