A beta tester leaked video of what it's like to play the iPhone game where you capture and train Pokémon in the real world

Imagine being able to use your smartphone to catch, train, and battle Pokémon in the real world around you. That’s the promise of Pokémon Go, an augmented reality Pokémon game coming to iPhone and Android later this year.

We now have an idea of what that will look like thanks to YouTube user Darkathion, who uploaded 9 minutes of direct gameplay footage of Pokémon Go on Tuesday.

The video is from the Pokémon Go closed beta, so some of what you’ll see is bound to change before the final game launch.

But if you’re curious how Pokémon battles work or how the game looks overall, we’ve broken down what we learned about the game based on the leak.

After being reminded to pay attention... YouTube ...You'll begin your adventure by picking your 'style' YouTube Next, you'll customise different parts of your character's aesthetic, from its physical features to its style. YouTube This main menu keeps track of your Pokémon data, but also acts as a pedometer. YouTube Then you're free to examine the 'overworld,' which is populated by Pokémon, approaching one starts a Pokémon battle. YouTube Once you're in battle you can choose to capture Pokémon in the in-game world... YouTube ...or enable your phone's camera to catch them 'in real life' YouTube Either way, once you've caught the Pokémon you can see their stats and have them added to your Pokédex. YouTube There are Pokémon Gyms in Pokémon Go, but they work a little differently than they do in the regular series. YouTube First you have to choose a team. YouTube Then you drop a Pokémon off at the gym. YouTube Pokémon battles still happen in the gym, but they're passive, meaning you can only watch them. YouTube You can get items and gather experience points by finding places in your neighbourhood that Pokémon Go registers as a point of interest. YouTube Points of interest are very clearly marked by icons on the world map. There are three different types seen in the video. YouTube That's all the gameplay in the video, but we also noticed that you'll be able to gain levels and new badges by walking around. YouTube We'll have to wait for more leaks or the official launch to learn more, but in the meantime you can watch the full video below... ...or check out the official teaser trailer for Pokemon Go.

