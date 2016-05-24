A beta tester leaked video of what it's like to play the iPhone game where you capture and train Pokémon in the real world

Imagine being able to use your smartphone to catch, train, and battle Pokémon in the real world around you. That’s the promise of Pokémon Go, an augmented reality Pokémon game coming to iPhone and Android later this year.
We now have an idea of what that will look like thanks to YouTube user Darkathion, who uploaded 9 minutes of direct gameplay footage of Pokémon Go on Tuesday.
The video is from the Pokémon Go closed beta, so some of what you’ll see is bound to change before the final game launch.
But if you’re curious how Pokémon battles work or how the game looks overall, we’ve broken down what we learned about the game based on the leak.
Next, you'll customise different parts of your character's aesthetic, from its physical features to its style.
Then you're free to examine the 'overworld,' which is populated by Pokémon, approaching one starts a Pokémon battle.
Either way, once you've caught the Pokémon you can see their stats and have them added to your Pokédex.
There are Pokémon Gyms in Pokémon Go, but they work a little differently than they do in the regular series.
You can get items and gather experience points by finding places in your neighbourhood that Pokémon Go registers as a point of interest.
Points of interest are very clearly marked by icons on the world map. There are three different types seen in the video.
That's all the gameplay in the video, but we also noticed that you'll be able to gain levels and new badges by walking around.
We'll have to wait for more leaks or the official launch to learn more, but in the meantime you can watch the full video below...
