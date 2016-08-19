People are buying older Pokémon games like crazy because of Pokémon Go

Nintendo’s stock initially surged with the rapid success of Pokémon Go, but then dipped again after investors realised that Nintendo didn’t actually make Pokémon Go.

But, lucky for Nintendo, the success of Pokémon Go is still helping them out big time.

Here are the effects Pokémon Go has had on Nintendo’s own products and games for the month of July, according to data from NPD:

Nintendo’s handheld consoles belonging to the “3DS family” — which include the standard 3DS and the 3DS XL — were the best-selling consoles for the month. Their sales were up 80% over this time last year.

Sales for “Pokémon X” and “Pokémon Y,” released in 2013, were up 200% over the same period last year.

Sales for “Pokémon Omega Ruby” and “Pokémon Alpha Sapphire,” released in 2014, were up 80% over the same period last year. The two aforementioned games were the eighth and 10th best-selling games of the month, respectively.

The next entries in the handheld Pokémon series, “Pokémon Sun” and “Pokémon Moon” are coming out in November, so we’ll see whether the surge of Pokémon Go will continue to be a boon for Nintendo, or whether it’s just a temporary burst.

