A Wyoming teen found a dead body while playing 'Pokémon GO'

“Pokémon GO,” a popular game that launched on iOS and Android this week, is all about getting you outside — it’s got the word “GO” right there in the title, in all caps, for good reason.

Unfortunately, not everything you find outside in the real world is as lighthearted and silly as Pokémon.

One “Pokémon GO” player found a dead body while exploring her neighbourhood in search of “Pokémon.”

Shayla Wiggins, a 19-year-old from Riverton, Wyoming, found the body floating in a river near her mother’s home at the B & K Mobile Home Park. “I was trying to get a Pokémon from a natural water resource,” she told County 10.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s office confirmed the report in a press release this afternoon sent to Tech Insider:

“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult male who was located in the Big Wind River under the Wyoming Highway 789 Bridge this morning around 8:40AM. The body was discovered by local resident who was walking in the immediate area. The death appears to be accidental in nature and possibly that of a drowning. There is no evidence at this time that would indicate foul play. Evidence located at the scene has led investigators to believe the man went into the water at the location he was found.”

In the world of Pokémon, elements are tied to various types of creature. Water-type Pokémon are near water, for instance, which is why Wiggins was exploring near Big Wind River (where the body was found).

Wiggins told County 10 that the body was floating face down, and her response to seeing it was initially shock before she called 911. “I was pretty scared and cried for a while,” she told County 10. An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the death and the identification of the man in question.

