This video reimagines 'Pokémon GO' as a nature documentary

With “Pokémon GO” having taken over the world since its launch earlier this month, it’s expected that people will attack it from any and all comedic angles in order to find the one that strikes viral gold.

At 2.6 million views, this video that reimagines the game as a nature documentary narrated by esteemed British documentarian Sir David Attenborough seems to have done the trick. Clips of “Pokémon GO” are spliced together with commentary from Attenborough’s work, with the most humorous being the bit about bats being difficult targets. Anyone who plays the game can attest to that.



The dulcet tones of Attenborough’s voice could make anything good, so it’s no surprise that combining it with the biggest mobile game in the world has resonated with people. Just remember to leave only footprints.

