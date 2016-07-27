The creator of Pokémon Go is only a level 5

Photo: Lam Yik Fei/ Getty Images.

Anyone who’s spent time playing Pokémon Go probably passed level 5 a long time ago — but the game’s creator hasn’t.

In a new story out from Ryan Mac at Forbes, John Hanke — the CEO of Niantic, the company that created the hugely popular mobile game — reveals just how busy he’s been since the game launched in early July. Here’s how Mac tells it:

“At this point Hanke is just trying to keep the servers running. With bags under his eyes, he’s had little time to do much of anything else, not even play his own game. What level is he at? ‘I’m, like, level 5,’ he says sheepishly.”

Hanke likely hasn’t slept much since Pokémon Go’s launch. The game had more downloads the week it launched than any other app, ever, and is still the number one free app in 36 countries — except for the U.S. But it’s also experienced glitches and server issues, which are probably keeping Hanke quite busy.

At least Hanke has made it to level 5 — the level that lets you fight gym battles — but here’s hoping he gets some downtime and a chance to catch more Pokémon very soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.