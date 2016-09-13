Pokémon Go is finally giving players more rewards for walking, but it seems pretty stingy

Photo: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A large update to Pokémon Go is currently rolling out across the world. The biggest change? The buddy system!

Once you download the newest version of the app, you’ll be able to select one of your Pokémon to follow your avatar on the map. As you walk around town, you’ll earn candy for that type of Pokémon based on the distance you cover.

Don’t get too excited, though. The rate at which candy drops is pretty low. The community over at The Silph Road, which crowdsources all sorts of data related to the often-obtuse Pokémon Go, found that there are different tiers of Pokémon: Some require you to walk one kilometer to earn a single candy, but others require you to walk five kilometers per candy.

It’s nice that Pokémon Go is providing another incentive for all the walking around you have to do, but the amount of candy you’ll get relative to the walking distances probably won’t be a major game changer.

If you are having a hard time catching enough Magikarp to get the 400 candy needed to evolve it into a Gyarados, for example, you’ll have to walk nearly 400 km to earn enough candy — that’s roughly 50 km more than the distance between New York and Boston, MA.

Some people are reporting on Reddit that you can sometimes earn two candies instead of just one, but it’s not clear how often this happens. The extra candy is a welcome bonus for anyone who’s trying to evolve a rare Pokémon, but it will still be a bit of a grind.

