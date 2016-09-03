Pokémon Go is getting an update that will make it easier and more fun to catch them all

Niantic/FacebookOur first glimpse at the Buddy Pokémon system, taken from Niantic’s Facebook.
The Pokémon Go smartphone sensation is getting a new update that will add Buddy Pokémon — a system that will make it a lot easier and more fun to evolve the Pokémon of your choosing.
Here’s how Buddy Pokémon will work, as indicated by a Facebook post made by Pokémon Go developer Niantic:
- You’ll be able to pick one Pokémon to be your buddy at a time. You can swap it at any time.
- Buddy Pokémon will earn candy as they walk. That means you’ll be able to evolve them faster. We don’t know exactly how much candy they will earn yet.
- Any Pokémon in the game (that you’ve already caught) will likely be available as a buddy. Niantic says that having a Buddy Pokémon opens up “unique in-game rewards and experiences,” potentially based on the type of Pokémon.
The Buddy Pokémon system looks like it will add a little variety to the game, while also removing much of the tedious process of capturing Pokémon to harvest candy while you’re trying to evolve them.
Here’s Niantic’s full post:
