Pokémon Go is getting an update that will make it easier and more fun to catch them all

Niantic/Facebook Our first glimpse at the Buddy Pokémon system, taken from Niantic’s Facebook.

The Pokémon Go smartphone sensation is getting a new update that will add Buddy Pokémon — a system that will make it a lot easier and more fun to evolve the Pokémon of your choosing.

Here’s how Buddy Pokémon will work, as indicated by a Facebook post made by Pokémon Go developer Niantic:

You’ll be able to pick one Pokémon to be your buddy at a time. You can swap it at any time.

Buddy Pokémon will earn candy as they walk. That means you’ll be able to evolve them faster. We don’t know exactly how much candy they will earn yet.

Any Pokémon in the game (that you’ve already caught) will likely be available as a buddy. Niantic says that having a Buddy Pokémon opens up “unique in-game rewards and experiences,” potentially based on the type of Pokémon.

The Buddy Pokémon system looks like it will add a little variety to the game, while also removing much of the tedious process of capturing Pokémon to harvest candy while you’re trying to evolve them.

Here’s Niantic’s full post:



