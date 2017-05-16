Pokémon Go is having a big event -- here's everything that's happening

Pokémon Go players will soon have some new incentives to “catch ’em all.”

The game is kicking off its next big in-game “celebration,” dubbed “Adventure Week,” on Thursday. For the next week following, the game’s 65 million active players will find it easier to collect Pokémon and other items.

“Adventure Week” will last from 1:00 PM PDT May 18th at until the same time on May 25th. Here’s what players can expect:

They will only need to walk one-quarter of the normal distance for their Buddy Pokémon to find candy. So if they have a Pokémon that usually collects candy every 3 kilometers, they will only have to walk three-fourths of a kilometer. In other words, their Buddy Pokémon will get four times as much candy in the same distance walked.

More Rock-type Pokémon, including rare ones like Aerodactyl, Onix, and Sudowoodo, out in the wild.

More items at each Pokéstop.

An adventurer’s hat for their characters, free to all players.

These temporary bonuses, especially the first one, should get players out and about — which is the goal of Niantic, the game’s developer.

Still, we’re inching closer to the game’s one-year anniversary in July, and promised features like player-versus-player combat and Pokémon trading have yet to materialise. So while Pokémon Go fans may be hyped, all eyes are on Niantic and its ability to deliver a bigger, more permanent update to the game.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.