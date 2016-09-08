Pokémon Go has been downloaded over 500 million times

Photo: Getty

Between hordes of people running all over the place in chase of wild Pokémon, various car accidents, and celebrities getting in on the action, you’re likely aware that “Pokémon Go” is ridiculously popular.

We didn’t know exactly how popular the game was until Wednesday, however, when the game’s creator revealed that the game has been downloaded over 500 million times.

For some context, “Pokémon Go” quickly leapt past competitors to become the fastest downloaded app of all time after it launched in early July 2016. The game was the first to hit 10 million in the shortest amount of time, and it grew far beyond that soon after. Its vast popularity has since plateaued, with the game hovering around 30-40 million monthly active users (MAUs) — that’s still really impressive, but the white hot excitement has cooled somewhat in the past month or two.

No doubt the game’s developer, Niantic Labs, is trying to recapture some of that Pokémania with a newly revealed Apple Watch version of the game. Whether it brings people back to the game or not is another question altogether.

With all those downloads, people have been doing a ridiculous amount of walking. The aggregate distance travelled so far? 4.6 billion kilometers, or roughly the distance between Neptune and the Sun.

