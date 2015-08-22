The Wii U is finally getting its first big Pokemon game

YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel Here’s Pikachu looking downright adorable right before he kicks some serious Poke-butt.

The Pokemon Company, the Japanese corporation that handles the insanely popular Pokemon franchise, announced Friday that its Pokemon fighting game “Pokken Tournament,” currently only available to play in Japanese arcades, will soon be coming to the Wii U worldwide.

The game will be available next spring, though we have no official release date yet.

Pokemon is one of the biggest and most beloved gaming franchises ever. With so many games, TV shows, movies, toys and books, Pokemon is actually the most lucrative game-based media franchise in the world, second only to Nintendo’s Mario.

Here’s what to expect from the first major Pokemon title coming to Nintendo’s Wii U.

'Pokken Tournament,' which might undergo a name change before its worldwide launch, lets you pit Pokemon against each other. It feels a lot like 'Mortal Kombat,' 'Street Fighter,' or 'Tekken.' YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel Like those classic fighting games, 'Pokken Tournament' offers a wide range of characters, levels, finishing moves, and support sets. YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel You'll be able to play as any number of Pokemon, with more likely to be added after the initial release via downloadable content. Here's the fire dragon Charizard... YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel ...Gengar, the not-so-friendly ghost Pokemon... YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel ...Suicune, a legendary water-type Pokemon... YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel ...Lucario, the psychic fighting-type Pokemon that's also playable in 'Super Smash Bros for Wii U'... YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel ...Machamp, the four-armed fighting Pokemon... YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel ...Gardevoir, a psychic fairy Pokemon... YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel ...Weavile, a Pokemon that specialises in dark and ice moves... YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel ...And even a 'lucha libre' version of Pikachu, Pokemon's most famous mascot and electric mouse, styled after the colourful wrestling custom popularised in Mexico. ¡Que lindo! YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel In the game, you'll be able to choose a Pokemon trainer, a human character that will basically act as your main profile, and the Pokemon you want as your main fighter for that particular bout. YouTube/MaxEzzy You'll only be able to fight as one Pokemon per match, but you can also choose your 'support set,' which includes a couple of Pokemon that can do special moves for a second or two before disappearing. YouTube/MaxEzzy Here's an example of a 'support set' Pokemon: Snivy, a grass-type Pokemon, briefly enters the match to create a whirlwind of leaves that damages your foe. YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel Each Pokemon also comes with its own set of special moves called 'burst attacks.' They're somewhat similar to the finishing moves in 'Mortal Kombat.' YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel The burst attack for 'Pikachu Libre' looks hilarious. The little guy summons a wrestling ring and jumps off the top rope, flipping and diving onto his helpless opponent with an electrical ground pound. YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel We can't wait to get in the ring with these Pokemon. YouTube/The Official Pokemon Channel Check out the first official trailer for 'Pokken Tournament' below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.