Pokemon Go fans have figured out the Pokemon with the lowest base-capture rate.

They went through the game’s code and also found out which ones are most likely to flee.

Watch the video to find out which Pokemon you may have a tricky time catching.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Original Reporting by Alex Heath.

