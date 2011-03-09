Pokemon Black And White Sell Over 1 Million In 1 Day

By James Brightman



Pokemon is one of those IPs that just keeps on selling year in and year out. The recently launched Pokémon Black Version and Pokémon White Version went on sales on March 6, and promptly combined to sell more than a million units (over 1.08 million to be exact) in the U.S.

This makes them the fastest-selling Pokemon games of all time, surpassing the previous one-day sales record of more than 780,000 set by the Pokémon Diamond Version and Pokémon Pearl Version games in April 2007.

“Longtime Pokémon fans are attracted to the new Pokémon, new battle systems and a new region to explore, while newcomers enjoy the ability to jump in and have fun right away,” said Charlie Scibetta, Nintendo of America’s senior director of Corporate Communications. “These sales numbers illustrate the continued strength of the Nintendo DS family of systems. Already established as the nation’s best-selling video game platform of all time, the installed base of more than 47 million makes it the ideal hand-held for developers to reach a huge gaming-focused target audience.”

