The world's first 'Pokémon Go' dating service has launched

A new dating service called Pokédates has been created to help “Pokémon Go” players find love while catching Pokémon.

The launch of the service comes after the wildly successful release of augmented reality mobile game Pokémon Go, which has gripped millions of people around the world.

Pokédates aims to get single Pokémon Go players to meet up at a prearranged “PokéStop or “PokéGym” before exploring their city for Pikachus, Squirtles, and the elusive Mewtwo.

The service coordinates the entire “Pokémon Go” date, from selecting the match to finding a time based on members’ provided availability, and selecting the most convenient PokéStop or PokéGym to meet up at.

Those that are interested simply have to answer a few questions so that the PokéDates matchmaking team can get an idea for the type of person you are (and maybe what kind of Pokémon you’re into). They will then aim to arrange a date with someone that shares similar interests. As soon as a date has been arranged, members will be emailed a paragraph about their “PokéMatch”.

But at $20 (£15) a date, PokéDates is far more expensive than simply arranging to go on a Pokémon hunt with someone from a free dating app like Tinder or Happn. In a bid to get Pokémon Go players onboard, PokéDates is offering the first date for free with the promo code “POKEDATES2016”.

PokéDates has been created by US dating company Project Fixup, which describes itself as an offline dating startup and claims to have arranged thousands of “fixups” since launching in Chicago in 2012.

“As soon as Pokemon Go launched, we knew it was a perfect fit for our users; Pokemon Go enthusiasts and new members alike,” said Sarah Press, Project Fixup CEO cofounder, in a statement.

Press added: “Pokémon Go has taken the world by storm and it’s more fun to play with a companion. We hope PokéDates will bring singles together to experience the joy of the game and explore their city while getting to know one another.”

PokéDates will initially only be available in the US but a wider roll out could take place in coming weeks and months if the service proves popular.

