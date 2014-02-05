Here's How To Poke Someone On Facebook (Yes, You Still Can!)

It’s Facebook’s 10th birthday today, and it’s hard to believe we’ve been using the social network for an entire decade.

Back in the day, Facebook didn’t have the many bells and whistles it has today. There was a time where you could only have one profile photo, friends wrote on your “wall,” and you could connect with people by “poking” them.

Poking was a feature that served no real purpose. Many believed it was the way you could flirt using the platform. On April Fool’s Day one year, Facebook pranked users by telling them they were starting a service that let you poke your friends in real life; a member of the Facebook team would show up to your friend’s house and physically poke them.

Nothing could sound more horrifying!

As much as Facebook has evolved in the past 10 years, you are still able to poke your friends.

Here’s how:

Go to someone’s profile. I chose my friend Jenny.

Then hit the arrow all the way to the right and select “poke.”

It’s that easy!





So reach out with a poke today in the name of nostalgia. Time is flying.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.