Someone made a genius battery-charging Pokédex phone case

If you’ve played Pokémon Go, you’ve experienced severe battery drain. Having some kind of extra battery or portable charger is essential for power players. Luckily, someone’s made a battery case that looks just like a Pokédex.

In the Pokémon universe, a Pokédex is a portable device trainers carry around that provides a database of all known Pokémon, so making a phone case look like one makes a lot of sense.

If you have a 3D printer, you can make the Pokédex phone case yourself. The designer, someone identifying himself as NPoole, posted the code for free on Github.

The full assembly instructions are on Sparkfun. Aside from the 3D-printed plastic, it requires a few other ingredients, which he outlines there. The original design was made for a Samsung Galaxy S4. NPoole made one for an iPhone 6S as well, but he hasn’t tested it out. The whole thing has an estimated cost of about $40, according to The Daily Dot.

