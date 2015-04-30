Scientists have discovered the biggest threat to the avocado industry -- and it's not the drought

The nation’s avocados are under attack from ambrosia beetles. This particular beetle species spreads a disease believed to have originated in Asia that can quickly kill trees and devastate an entire avocado grove. The Florida avocado industry has employed a combination of drones and canines to first locate potentially infested trees and then identify the deadly fungus.

The future of guacamole on our nachos and burritos may very well rest in this unlikely drone-dog partnership.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and Florida International University.

