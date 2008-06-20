Poison: Capitol Records Ripped Us Off

TMZ: Poison is set for a new tour this summer, but first they’re getting the band back together to sue their record label!



According to a lawsuit filed [Wednesday] in L.A. Superior Court, the band claims Capitol Records stiffed ’em — underpaying them royalties for years. They also claim they were shortchanged by EMI Music Marketing over a deal they made in 2005 for their greatest hits album, which featured a new track entitled “We’re An American Band.”

They’re suing for breach of contract and seeking damages in excess of $25,000.

More on tmz.com including a copy of the lawsuit>

