Poison: Capitol Records Ripped Us Off

TMZ: Poison is set for a new tour this summer, but first they’re getting the band back together to sue their record label!
According to a lawsuit filed [Wednesday] in L.A. Superior Court, the band claims Capitol Records stiffed ’em — underpaying them royalties for years. They also claim they were shortchanged by EMI Music Marketing over a deal they made in 2005 for their greatest hits album, which featured a new track entitled “We’re An American Band.”
They’re suing for breach of contract and seeking damages in excess of $25,000.
More on tmz.com including a copy of the lawsuit>
See Also: EMI Refuses To Pay For Coke and Hookers Anymore
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.