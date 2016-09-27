POINTS DECISION: Asian markets give the win to Clinton after the presidential debate

Picture: Getty Images

The first US presidential debate between Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, and the Republican nominee, Donald Trump, has just ended.

As the tally rooms get into action to determine who won based on viewer feedback, the betting and financial markets have wasted no time in determining who they think took the prize.

Clinton, in a points decision.

Here’s how Asian markets are trading at 12.40pm AEST:

Stocks

ASX 200 5393.80 , -37.62 , -0.69%

5393.80 , -37.62 , -0.69% Nikkei 225 16490.41 , -54.15 , -0.33%

16490.41 , -54.15 , -0.33% Shanghai Composite 2982.09 , 1.67 , 0.06%

2982.09 , 1.67 , 0.06% Hang Seng 23417.03 , 99.11 , 0.43%

23417.03 , 99.11 , 0.43% KOSPI 2054.55 , 7.44 , 0.36%

2054.55 , 7.44 , 0.36% Straits Times 2848.61 , -1.33 , -0.05%

2848.61 , -1.33 , -0.05% S&P 500 Futures 2150.50 , 10.75 , 0.50%

Forex

USD/JPY 100.79 , 0.47 , 0.47%

100.79 , 0.47 , 0.47% USD/CNY 6.6796 , -0.0027 , -0.04%

6.6796 , -0.0027 , -0.04% AUD/USD 0.7655 , 0.0019 , 0.25%

0.7655 , 0.0019 , 0.25% NZD/USD 0.7287 , 0.0014 , 0.19%

0.7287 , 0.0014 , 0.19% AUD/JPY 77.15 , 0.57 , 0.74%

77.15 , 0.57 , 0.74% EUR/USD 1.1244 , -0.0009 , -0.08%

1.1244 , -0.0009 , -0.08% GBP/USD 1.2978 , 0.0003 , 0.02%

1.2978 , 0.0003 , 0.02% USD INDEX 95.369 , 0.0720 , 0.08%

Commodities

Gold $1,334.81 , -$2.75 , -0.21%

$1,334.81 , -$2.75 , -0.21% Silver $19.38 , -$0.04 , -0.19%

$19.38 , -$0.04 , -0.19% WTI Futures $45.77 , -$0.16 , -0.35%

$45.77 , -$0.16 , -0.35% Copper Futures ¥37,480 , -¥240 -0.64%

¥37,480 , -¥240 -0.64% Iron Ore Futures ¥406.00 , -¥7.00 , -1.69%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 2.017%

2.017% New Zealand 2.360%

2.360% Japan -0.068%

-0.068% Germany -0.123%

-0.123% UK 0.707%

0.707% US 1.599%

While stocks are trading mixed, all major markets are well off the lows seen prior to the start of the debate.

US S&P 500 futures are also up by 0.5%, recovering much of the ground lost in the prior session.

The US dollar is also trading weaker, excluding against the Japanese yen. The strength in the USD/JPY is perhaps best explained by a reduction in risk aversion as a result of debate’s ebbs and flows.

Gold and silver, defensive plays, are also trading weaker despite the weakness in the US dollar.

Perhaps the best market indicator as to what traders are thinking is in the price action in the Mexican peso, a gauge many investors were eyeing given Trump’s controversial stance towards the United States’ southern neighbour.

Here’s the 5-minute chart from today’s Asian session.

The USD/MXN is currently down 1.7% for the session, taking the pair away from the all-time record high struck earlier in the week.

While this is only the first of three debates, as noted by Goldman Sachs’ US economics team last week, history suggests that anyone leading in the polls at this time in the election race has won every election going back to the mid-1950s.

Not only that, the first debate is also influential in shifting views among the voting public as to who will end up in the White House.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.