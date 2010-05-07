Google Camera Phone App Translates Foreign Languages Instantly

Google (GOOG) has added a new feature to Goggles, its visual search app, that lets you instantly translate foreign text by pointing your phone’s camera at it.



Google Goggles lets Android users search for information about objects around them by taking pictures of them with their phones. For instance, Goggles can recognise famous landmarks, works of art, and product logos.

One of the most obvious uses for Goggles is as a travel guide of sorts, so adding translation is an obvious move.

Google first announced a German-to-English prototype of the feature in February. The current version can recognise English, Spanish, Italian, German, and French, and can translate into a wide range of languages, but this demo of the prototype is still a good intro to the new feature:



