A remake of 'Point Break' is out later this year -- Here's the first adrenaline-fuelled trailer

Warner Brothers just released the first trailer for its remake of the beloved 1991 action classic “Point Break.” The remake doesn’t offer the same star-power found in the original, which featured Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze.

The cast of the 2015 version is filled with mostly unknown names, but the trailer indicates that the movie will make up for a lack of marquee names by showcasing some of the most epic stunt sequences we’ve seen outside of the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

“Point Break” is scheduled to open on Christmas Day.

