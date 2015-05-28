A 'Point Break' remake is on the way -- but it has nothing on the 1991 cult classic

Warner Brothers just released a trailer for its upcoming remake of the 1991 action classic “Point Break.” While the new take on the story seems to promise some impressive action sequences, some fans might find it a little sacrilegious to remake a movie that is widely perceived to have gotten it right the first time. The original “Point Break” has everything: surfing, skydiving, bank robberies… and Gary Busey!

Produced by James Cameron and directed by Academy Award-winner Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty”), the R-rated 1991 original didn’t do blockbuster business at the box office; its total take was a serviceable $US83.5 million. But thanks to home video and cable, the movie is widely revered as 90s action-classic with stunt-heavy set pieces that still hold up, notably the unbelievable sky-diving sequences.

It’s no surprise that Hollywood is revisiting this promising property. Hopefully the remake will encourage younger audiences to go back and check out the movie that started it all. And it serves as a harbinger for the talent of Bigelow, who would go on to make history as the first female winner of the Academy Award for Best Director.

