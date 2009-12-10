Pogue: The Nook Is A Mess

The reviews continue to roll in for the Barnes & Noble nook, the bookstore’s (sold-out!) answer to Amazon’s Kindle. How is it?

Our impression after reading David Pogue’s review for the New York Times: It should not have been released.

In short, it’s a maddeningly slow, half-baked ripoff of the Kindle, and its supposed benefits all have drawbacks.

Did we mention it’s extremely slow? “To use the technical term, it’s slower than an anesthetized slug in winter,” Pogue says.

How so? Pogue explains:

Even though it’s exactly the same E Ink technology that the Kindle and Sony Readers use, the Nook’s screen is achingly slower than the Kindle’s. It takes nearly three seconds to turn a page — three times longer than the Kindle — which is really disruptive if you’re in midsentence.

… It takes four seconds for the Settings panel to open, 18 seconds for the bookstore to appear (over Wi-Fi), and 8 to 15 seconds to open a book or newspaper for the first time, during which you stare at a message that says “Formatting.”

Great news for Amazon, by the way. Not just because it’s still better, but because of all the free publicity it’s getting from bad Nook reviews, none of which could possibly be written without a mention of the Kindle.

