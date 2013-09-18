POGUE: The Camera And The Flash On The IPhone 5S Are Great

David Pogue’s

iPhone 5S review is out, and it’s all positive.

The only thing close to a negative: “The iPhone is no longer the only smartphone that will keep you delighted for the length of your two-year contract — but it’s still among the few that will.”

He still thinks the iPhone is the best smartphone on the market thanks to Apple’s strong ecosystem of apps and accessories.

What does he like about the iPhone 5S?

The fingerprint scanner: “It’s nothing like the balky, infuriating fingerprint-reader efforts of earlier mobile phones. It’s genuinely awesome; the haters can go jump off a pier.”

And the camera: ” Take photos side-by-side with the iPhone 5S’s predecessor, and the difference is immediately obvious; lowlight pictures are far better on the new phone. Clearer, brighter, better colour… Flash photos look much, much better. No longer will your loved ones’ skin look either nuclear white or ‘Avatar’ blue.”

Check out his full review at the NYT >

