POGUE: The BlackBerry Z10 Is 'Lovely'

New York Times gadget reviewer David Pogue just posted his thoughts on the BlackBerry Z10.



He says the new smartphone is “lovely, fast, and efficient, bristling with fresh, useful ideas.”

Here’s a summary of his review:

It’s actually a complete phone: “So it’s all here: a well-stocked app store, a music and movie store, Mac and Windows software for loading files, speech recognition, turn-by-turn navigation, parental controls, copy and paste, Find My Phone (with remote-control lock and erase) and on and on.”

He thinks the 4.2-inch screen is super sharp.

It’s thin and sleek.

The BB 10 software is easy to use and master.

The Z10 has a “mind-bogglingly clever typing system.”

Speech recognition is a little slow and not very accurate.

The camera software is impeccable: “One feature, Time Shift, is mind-blowing.”

It’s perfect for corporate workers: “If a company has BlackBerry’s corporate software suite, they can create separate worlds on each phone: personal and work, with distinct calendars, address books, wallpaper and even app collections.”

Some flaws: “There’s no physical silencer switch (only a software function). In the Mail app, you can’t move from one message to the next without returning to the In-box in between. The calendar views don’t rotate when you turn the phone, and you can’t drag appointments to reschedule them. When you’ve used the faux Siri to dictate a message or e-mail, you can’t edit it, even manually. And the battery barely makes it through a day.”

Click here to see hands-on photos of the two new BlackBerry phones >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.