Pogue Slams Apple's New MagSafe Connector: 'The Worst Apple Design Blunder Since The Hockey-Puck Mouse'

New York Times gadget guru David Pogue is seething over Apple’s redesigned laptop plugs.If you used an Apple laptop, you know that one of the nicest small features is the magnetically connected plug connection on on the side. It’s called the “MagSafe connector.”



Apparently, the newest versions of Apple’s laptops have altered the MagSafe connector and Pogue is not feeling it:

The beauty of the MagSafe connector was that Apple had found precisely the right balance between attachment and detachment. Strong enough to hold the connector in place, weak enough to detach if it gets yanked.

The MagSafe 2 connector fails that balance test. Badly. The magnet is too weak. It’s so weak, it keeps falling out. It falls out if you brush it. It falls out if you tip the laptop slightly. It falls out if you look at it funny. It’s a huge, huge pain.

…the poorly designed MagSafe connector is infuriating. It’s the worst Apple design blunder since the hockey-puck mouse.

