NYT Gadget Guru Rips The Kindle Fire, Says It Needs 'A Lot More Polish'

The Kindle Fire isn’t ready for primetime, says New York Times gadget reviewer David Pogue.Other than the $200 price tag, there isn’t a lot that sounds compelling about Amazon’s disruptive tablet after reading Pogue’s review.



He says the Fire isn’t as “versatile as a real tablet,” and it’s mostly made for consuming content. The problem with that is the Fire isn’t good for content consumption.

This is the nut of Pogues problems with the Fire:

Most problematic, though, the Fire does not have anything like the polish or speed of an iPad. You feel that $200 price tag with every swipe of your finger. Animations are sluggish and jerky — even the page turns that you’d think would be the pride of the Kindle team. Taps sometimes don’t register. There are no progress or “wait” indicators, so you frequently don’t know if the machine has even registered your touch commands. The momentum of the animations hasn’t been calculated right, so the whole thing feels ornery.

He also says Amazon’s vaunted Silk browser isn’t particularly fast: “nytimes.com takes 10 seconds to load, eBay.com takes 17 seconds, Amazon.com takes 8 seconds. The iPad took about half as long each time.”

The bottom line: Kindle Fire needs “a lot more polish,” and it’s best to wait for the Kindle Fire 2.0, which will be less buggy and sleeker.

