POGUE: The Surface Pro Is 'The Right Machine For A Lot Of People'

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Microsoft’s Surface Pro tablet is going on sale this Saturday, and the reviews are already in.While the Surface Pro “will be the right machine for a lot of people,” it’s not for everyone, tech columnist David Pogue writes.



Here’s what he likes:

It looks like a tablet and can work as one, but on the inside, it’s a full-on, powerful PC.

The design is beautiful.

The screen is bright and beautiful with 1080p high-definition resolution.

The second USB port built into the power cord makes it possible to charge your phone while you work, or connect things like external drives, a keyboard, or a mouse.

The kickstand totally disappears when you don’t need it, but it’s great for working or watching movies.

It’s compatible with Microsoft’s keyboard cover so you can instantly turn it into a PC.

Here’s what he doesn’t like:

Since the Surface Pro runs Windows 8, you end up with two Web browsers, two control panels, two Mail programs, and two entirely different looks, which can be a bit confusing at first.

The speakers aren’t very good.

The screen and keyboard are smaller than what you’d get on a true laptop

Attaching the power cord “is still a flummoxing operation.”

Only 23GB of the cheapest model’s 64GB of storage are actually available for use. That means the Windows operating system eats up 65 per cent of your storage.

The Pro only gets roughly half the battery life of the non-Pro.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.