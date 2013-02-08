POGUE: The Surface Pro Is 'The Right Machine For A Lot Of People'

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Microsoft’s Surface Pro tablet is going on sale this Saturday, and the reviews are already in.While the Surface Pro “will be the right machine for a lot of people,” it’s not for everyone, tech columnist David Pogue writes.
Here’s what he likes:
- It looks like a tablet and can work as one, but on the inside, it’s a full-on, powerful PC.
- The design is beautiful.
- The screen is bright and beautiful with 1080p high-definition resolution.
- The second USB port built into the power cord makes it possible to charge your phone while you work, or connect things like external drives, a keyboard, or a mouse.
- The kickstand totally disappears when you don’t need it, but it’s great for working or watching movies.
- It’s compatible with Microsoft’s keyboard cover so you can instantly turn it into a PC.
Here’s what he doesn’t like:
- Since the Surface Pro runs Windows 8, you end up with two Web browsers, two control panels, two Mail programs, and two entirely different looks, which can be a bit confusing at first.
- The speakers aren’t very good.
- The screen and keyboard are smaller than what you’d get on a true laptop
- Attaching the power cord “is still a flummoxing operation.”
- Only 23GB of the cheapest model’s 64GB of storage are actually available for use. That means the Windows operating system eats up 65 per cent of your storage.
- The Pro only gets roughly half the battery life of the non-Pro.
