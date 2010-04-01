Yes, The iPad Is 'Basically A Gigantic iPod Touch', Says David Pogue

While Walt Mossberg just came out and declared his great admiration for the iPad, the New York Times’ David Pogue has decided to waffle.



We just read his review, and we’re not even sure what he thinks of it.

He split it into two halves. One review for the “techies” who are predisposed to being snotty about all the iPad’s limitations, and one for “non-techies” who don’t have the same hang-ups.

For both camps he says the iPad is “basically a gigantic iPod Touch.”

Highlights from his review for techies:

When the very glossy 9.7-inch screen is off, every fingerprint is grossly apparent.

E-book reader is OK, but you can’t read in direct sunlight and book selection is small.

When the iPad is upright, typing is horrible. When turned sideways, it’s “just barely usable.”

The iPad is fast.

You can get a laptop that can do more for much less.

Highlights from his review for non-techies:

The big screen is awesome in maps and board games.

There’s nice touches to the e-reader like curling pages.

Battery life is awesome.

It is a new category of gadget and it is “goof-proof” so it will appeal to elderly/younger/technophobes.

Yeah, so, David thinks it’s sorta good, but it’s not blowing him away.

Read his whole review to get a better idea about his feelings →



