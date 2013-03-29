POGUE: Google's Evernote Killer Is 'Fast And Simple And Limited"

Via Pretty Daises on FlickrGoogle recently released a supposed “Evernote killer” called Keep.



Keep is a simple note-taking app available on the Web and for any device running Android 4.0 or higher. But Keep is not nearly as robust of a service as Evernote, The New York Times’ David Pogue says.

Here are some of Pogue’s thoughts on Keep:

It’s “fast and simple and limited, especially compared with Evernote.”

There aren’t very many features in the app. For example, you can’t group notes by colour, or even group them at all.

Keep doesn’t have any folders, or any sorting and filtering options.

Unlike Evernote, a single note can’t contain more than one type of data i.e. text, audio, and photos.

Keep looks “bare-bones” compared to Apple’s Reminders and Notes app. It also doesn’t offer any reminders or alarms.

Pogue notes how with Evernote, you can create separate notebooks, and have the option to put several of them into folders. With Evernote, you can also snap a photo of text and convert it into a searchable, digital file.

“But remember, more features are not always better,” Pogue writes. “There’s much to be said for fast and simple, too.”

