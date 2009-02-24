Pogue on Amazon’s Kindle 2: ‘Design Feels Right’

Nicholas Carlson
  • Pogue on Amazon’s Kindle 2: ‘Design Feels Right’ [NYT]
  • Yahoo wants to sell banners as search ads [WSJ]
  • Lead negotiator in Microsoft talks leaves Yahoo [Digits]
  • Prominent media banker Steve Rattner goes to Washington [MediaMemo]
  • Global PC revenues will decline 24% in 2009 [Digits]
  • Yahoo closes storage service Briefcase
  • Jupitermedia is now WebMediaBrands [PaidContent]
  • An interview with AOL People Networks boss Joanna Shields [PaidContent]
  • I Am Richer is a $200 Android app that doesn’t do anything. [VentureBeat]

