POGUE: Microsoft's Surface Tablet Is 'Spectacularly Designed' But The Software Is Terrible

New York Times gadget reviewer David Pogue says Microsoft’s iPad-rival, the Surface, is like a Ferrari that needs gas every three miles.



Its hardware is super well designed – “spectacularly,” Pogue says – but its software isn’t very good.

He likes:

Its longer and thinner shape, which is better for movies.

HD cameras on the front and back.

Lots of input slots.

Lots of storage.

The kickstand.

The cover that doubles as a keyboard. (But only the more expensive one with real keys.)

He doesn’t like:

The battery life.

The software, which doesn’t run old Windows programs.

The apps selection and quality.

No speech recognition.

No folders.

No guidance in maps.

