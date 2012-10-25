POGUE: Microsoft's Surface Tablet Is 'Spectacularly Designed' But The Software Is Terrible

New York Times gadget reviewer David Pogue says Microsoft’s iPad-rival, the Surface, is like a Ferrari that needs gas every three miles.
Its hardware is super well designed – “spectacularly,” Pogue says – but its software isn’t very good.
He likes:
- Its longer and thinner shape, which is better for movies.
- HD cameras on the front and back.
- Lots of input slots.
- Lots of storage.
- The kickstand.
- The cover that doubles as a keyboard. (But only the more expensive one with real keys.)
He doesn’t like:
- The battery life.
- The software, which doesn’t run old Windows programs.
- The apps selection and quality.
- No speech recognition.
- No folders.
- No guidance in maps.
