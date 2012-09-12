Pogue Laughs At Amazon's iPad Wannabe

Photo: Flickr/eschipul

New York Times gadget reviewer David Pogue says the Amazon Kindle Fire HD is “not a disappointment.”But he thinks Amazon execs are on something if they actually think the Kindle Fire HD is “the best tablet at any price.”



The Pogue slam:

The Fire HD has no camera on the back, no GPS navigation, no speech recognition, no to-do list or notes app. It trails the iPad in thickness, screen size, screen sharpness, Web speed, software polish and app availability. It can only dream of the iPad’s universe of accessories, cases and docks.

Other things he doesn’t like about the Kindle Fires:

Despite being called “HD,” you can’t actually watch HD movies on them.

No subtitles on movies.

Web browsing isn’t as nice as it is on an iPad. It’s slower.

The terrible apps selection.

It takes 8 seconds for some apps to load.

Tiny volume and power buttons that are black like the case.

Things he does like:

The screens are better than the old Fire.

The easy hook-up with Amazon media: TVs, books, and magazines.

The software is more fluid software than the old Fire’s.

They are cheap.

The speakers.

The HDMI ports you can use to hook them to your TV.

Pogue has lots more colour you should dig into. Go read his review >

