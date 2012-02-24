Pogue: I Can Get Windows On My iPad And It's 'Jaw-Dropping'

Photo: Flickr/eschipul

There’s a product from a company called OnLive that lets you run Windows – actually, a remote computer set up with Windows – from your iPad.NYT gadget guy David Pogue reviewed it today, and he’s in love, calling it “crazy cool,” “seamless and fairly amazing,” and “jaw-dropping, extremely polished technology.”



“It opens up a universe of software and horsepower that live far beyond the iPad’s wildest dreams — with no more effort on your part than a few taps on glass.”

He particularly likes Microsoft’s Touch Pack add-on, which makes Windows iPad-friendly.

The service is $5 a month.

Go read his full review >>

