Pogue: Google's GrandCentral Not Dead, Just Resting (GOOG)

Since buying Internet phone service GrandCentral in 2007, Google (GOOG) hasn’t done much with it. New account sign-ups are shut off. And according to Web Worker Daily, it’s been “left to rot.”



“Existing users have seen the service languish in maintenance mode since the acquisition. No updates. No new features or improvements. No word from the developers. Shame.”

Fear not! In the comments section, New York Times tech columnist David Pogue insists that Google hasn’t killed GrandCentral, and that version 2.0 is “imminent.”

You’ve got it wrong. Everyone from GrandCentral still works on GrandCentral, and the 2.0 version is imminent.

A PR guy explained to me that it’s taken a year to merge the GrandCentral servers with Google’s, but they’re nearly done.

–Pogue

Pogue confirms it’s him. (See his review of GrandCentral, and his amusing video about it.)

What’s GrandCentral mean to Google? Hard to tell exactly what they’ll do with it, but it might be a neat add-on to phones based on Google’s Android operating system, GMail, or other Google services.

