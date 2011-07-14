POGUE: "Google Has Solved The Layers-Of-Privacy Problem That Has Dogged Facebook For Years"

Photo: Google+

Google+ just got a glowing review from the New York Times top tech reviewer David Pogue.Pogue loves Google’s “Circles” concept, and says, “In one fell swoop, Google has solved the layers-of-privacy problem that has dogged Facebook for years. “



He’s also a fan of video chat “hangouts,” which he calls a, “mind-blowing ‘Facebook can’t do this’ feature.”

He admits there are some bugs and flaws, but gives Google a pass since Google+ still isn’t a fully public project.

He ends his review by saying, it’s “too good to ignore.”

This is a big boost for Google since Pogue’s audience is more mainstream. It should push more “normal” people to explore the social network and play with it.

Don’t Miss: The Weirdest, Funniest, And Prettiest Stuff We’ve Seen From Googlers On Google+

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.