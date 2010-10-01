Pogue Gives Square A Wet Kiss

The New York Times’ David Pogue has reviewed Square — Twitter founder Jack Dorsey‘s new credit card payments gizmo — and gives it the thumbs up.
He notes that Square will be sending out new credit card readers to everyone soon — the old ones didn’t work with Apple’s new iPhone 4 — and that Square has fixed some of the back-end issues that slowed down adoption.
Will this — the so-called “Pogue Effect” — be enough to catapult Square into mainstream acceptance?
Bonus: Click here to tour Square’s San Francisco headquarters →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.