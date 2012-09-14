POGUE: Forget The iPhone 5, It's A Weird Google Gadget That Really Excites Me

New York Times tech reviewer David Pogue has tried on a pair of Google’s computerized headset/glasses, called Google Glass, and he’s going bananas over them.



The reason: unlike the iPhone 5, the iPad 3, or Samsung’s latest tablet or phone called “Galaxy,” Google Glass is actually a NEW kind of gadget.

Google Glass sits on your face like the band of a pair of glasses, and you can, if you look up in a certain way, see a tiny computer screen.

“New gadgets — I mean whole new gadget categories — don’t come along very often,” he writes.

Here are some of Pogue’s excited observations:

Glass feels weightless. “You can’t believe how little they weigh…Glass is an absolutely astonishing feat of miniaturization and integration.”

The Glass screen disappears when you don’t want it, and seems as big as a laptop when you do. “The biggest triumph — and to me, the biggest surprise — is that the tiny screen is completely invisible when you’re talking or driving or reading. You just forget about it completely.”

You can interact with software in new ways. Pogue loaded a big photo into the Google Glass screen, and depending on where he turned his head, he could see it in different ways.

Google is working to make Glass perfect. “The speed and power, the tiny size and weight, the clarity and effectiveness of the audio and video, are beyond anything I could have imagined. The company is expending a lot of effort on design — hardware and software — which is absolutely the right approach for something as personal as a wearable gadget. And even in this early prototype, you already sense that Google is sweating over the clarity and simplicity of the experience — also a smart approach.”

There’s a lot more nuance to what Pogue has to say about Glass, and you can read it here >>

