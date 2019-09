The short-haul, on-demand aviation business was working, but DayJet CEO says he can no longer raise the cash to buy the planes. Pogo Jet postponed IPO and launch until next year. Also affected: makes of very light jets, including Embraer, Honda, and Cessna. NYT



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.