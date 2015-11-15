Thousands of people are sharing this poem that says we shouldn't just be praying for Paris

Following the November 13 attacks on Paris, which killed 127 and wounded about 200 more, Indian blogger Karuna Ezara Parikh posted an emotional poem to her Instagram account explaining why she believes people should be praying for the entire world, not just Paris.

“It is not Paris we should pray for. It is the world,” Parikh wrote in her poem. “Say a prayer for Paris by all means, but pray for more.”

Now, thousands of people are sharing her words online. We originally saw them over at BuzzFeed.

Here’s the whole poem, originally shared on Parikh’s Instagram where it has been liked over 20,000 times.



She also posted the poem to Facebook, where over 90,000 people have shared it. It’s being shared without attribution elsewhere, including Twitter.

Parikh included a lengthy caption explaining the inspiration for her poem.

Here’s the full caption:

I woke this morning deeply disturbed by the news from ‪#‎Paris‬, but more amazed by the attention it received on social media. I understand Paris is a beloved and familiar space for a lot of people, but it troubled me that ‪#‎Beirut‬, a city my father grew up in, had received so little attention after the horrific bombings two days earlier. It also troubled me that ‪#‎Baghdad‬, a place I have absolutely no connection with, received even less attention after the senseless bombing that took place there last week. Worst of all, I found the understanding of the refugee crisis skewed and simplistic. If you’ve been following the journeys of the people leaving their homes around the world right now, perhaps you’ll understand why the words ‪#‎SyrianRefugeeCrisis‬ are just as devastating as ‪#‎PrayForParis‬. It’s time to pray for humanity. It is time to make all places beloved. It’s time to pray for the world.

