Mikael Kjellman wanted a bike he could use during Sweden’s harsh winters. His solution is the PodRide. It’s a four-wheeled bicycle protected by a fabric shell.

It is currently crowdfunding on Indiegogo.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller.

