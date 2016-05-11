This remote-controlled camera that sticks to walls could replace selfie sticks

While selfie sticks have revolutionised the personal photography game, they’re not without their downsides. They’re kind of awkward to carry around, and chances are there’s still going to be an outstretched arm jutting egregiously out of frame. Plus, they’re banned at most theme parks.

Podo is a portable remote-controlled phone camera that’s billed by its creators as a “selfie stick killer.”

The eight-megapixel camera sticks to walls for hands-free selfie snapping.

The pocket-sized camera adheres to most solid surfaces, leaving users free to pose however they’d like.

It can be reused by simply wiping the suction pad with a little bit of water before sticking it somewhere else.

Once it’s positioned, an app controls the camera thanks to a Bluetooth connection that has a range of up to 30 feet. The app shows you a real time view of what the camera sees, and can be set to take short videos or automatically shoot a time-lapse of photographs.

Podo was created by three friends from the University of California, Berkley. Last year, they successfully raised

$427,565 on Kickstarter, and are just now starting to ship the first orders.

It’s for sale now, and costs $99.

