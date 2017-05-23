A podiatrist explains how high heels destroy your feet

Podiatric surgeon Dr. Jacqueline Sutera explains all the ways that wearing high heels can destroy your feet. Following is a transcript of the video.

High heels are typically bad for you, even tough as women, we have a lot of social pressure to wear them for work, and for events, for parties, to go out on Saturday night.

They’re bad because any type of elevation causes your body weight to go forward towards the ball of your foot.

So, now you have increased body weight at the ball of your foot when you’re not intended to walk that way. The other thing that starts to happen is that your knees and your hips are also jutted forward and now your back, to compensate, has to hyperextend backwards. So, your whole spine is just really malaligned.

You can get stress fractures of metatarsals. You can get knee pain, hip pain, back pain, tendinitis. People who are unsteady will sometimes sprain their ankles wearing high heels. Ingrown toenails get worse, pinched nerves in the feet called neuromas start to develop, hammertoes, and bunions, it just goes on and on.

So, they’re really bad for you.

So, I give patients a list of do’s and don’ts, and moderation is the key. And don’t wear the same heel height every day either. So, alternate your shoes throughout the week. Alternate your shoes throughout the day. So, wear commuter shoes to and from work.

Do not leave your house at 7:00 in the morning with a three or four-inch heel, walk around all day at work, and then walk home with it in the afternoon as well, or in the evening.

Also, wearing wedges — so throwing in different types of heels to your wardrobe is a good idea. So, wedges, platforms, those have a greater surface area that your body weight can be transferred across.

So, it’s not just a little balancing act with that little stiletto.

