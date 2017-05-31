A podiatrist explains why flip-flops are terrible for your feet

Podiatric surgeon Dr. Jacqueline Sutera explains why flip-flops aren’t sensible footwear, and outlines some of the long-term consequences of overwearing them. Following is a transcript of the video.

Flip-flops are really bad, again, because they’re very flat, and they’re super thin.

There’s just those thin little thong straps that are holding your foot to the shoe. When you’re wearing the flip-flop, your toes tend to overgrip a little bit and that can cause a lot of different types of pains, especially if you overuse them.

They really should be reserved for just poolside and the beach and kind of just casual, not for everyday, walking around.

You can develop plantar fasciitis, which is a common one. That just means that there is inflammation at the bottom of the foot. There’s a ligament called your plantar fascia, and that runs along your whole entire arch.

So, arch pain, heel pain — if you have bunions and hammertoes flip-flops can make them a lot worse because, again, you’re overgripping. And, even different types of tendonitis and ankle sprain, because you’re not really stable inside that shoe.

A bunion is basically a dislocation of the big toe joint. There’s a bony prominence, like a big red bump that starts to form on the big toe joint on the side. This can lead to all kinds of problems. You don’t fit well into your shoes, you’ll start having pain when you walk, and it will also start to contribute to different other problems like hammertoes, and corns, and things like that.



The good news is that there’s some versions of those flip-flops that are better than others. So, look for a type that has a thicker sole, maybe a little bit thicker strap, and definitely has, like, an arch support. And, there’s really great brands that have that.

