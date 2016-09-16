PODESTA: Trump Jr.'s Holocaust reference was 'consistent' with what he heard 'around the house'

Drew Angerer/Getty Images John Podesta after addressing the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

John Podesta slammed Donald Trump Jr. over his use of a Holocaust reference while comparing his father to Hillary Clinton.

In an interview on Thursday, the Republican presidential nominee’s son argued that many media outlets unfairly ignored various Clinton controversies, saying that reporters would be “warming up the gas chamber right now” if Trump acted like Clinton.

Speaking to reporters during a press call on Thursday, Clinton’s campaign chair said Trump’s comments were “factually inaccurate” and suggested that it’s the type of humour that Donald Trump imparted to his son.

“The particular wording are extremely insensitive, divisive, and probably pretty consistent with what he hears around the house when he was growing up, because it’s the kind of thing that Donald Trump himself is prone to say,” Podesta said.

He added: “I think is never acceptable to use language like that.”

Speaking to NBC’s Katy Tur later on Thursday, Trump Jr. attempted to walk back his comments.

Trump Jr. tells @KatyTurNBC that his “gas chamber” comment is referencing corporal punishment, not in any way anti-Semitic.

The Clinton campaign has repeatedly attempted to note the connections between Trump and the so-called “alt-right,” the name for a strain of white nationalist populism that has gravitated to Trump. Some online Trump supporters espousing alt-right ideologies have also directed anti-Semitic barbs at reporters and political figures they perceive as hostile to the Trump campaign.

