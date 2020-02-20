10 podcasts you should listen to if you love Netflix's 'You'

Netflix Penn Badgley is the star of ‘You.’

Netflix’s “You” has dark, suspenseful themes and a crime-focused narrative that can be found in some popular podcasts.

Fans looking for stories of double lives and hidden identities will probably enjoy listening to “Dirty John,” “Dr. Death,” “Swindled.”

True-crime fans may enjoy podcasts like “Young Charlie” and “Criminal.”

Netflix’s psychological thriller “You” caught the attention of fans with its gripping suspense and dark themes of betrayal, deception, and murder – and Penn Badgley’s portrayal of Joe Goldberg left fans intrigued by the psychology behind stalkers, killers, and people who live double lives.

Fortunately for fans of the series, there are a number of shows,movies, and podcasts that also cover dark, suspenseful stories and chilling tales.

Here are 10 podcasts to listen to if you love the show “You.”

Like “You,” “Dirty John” tells the story of a man who is lying about his identity.

Wondery ‘Dirty John’ is also a TV show.

If what interested you most about “You” is the way Joe Goldberg manages to easily lie about his identity and past, you may want to listen to “Dirty John.”

From Wondery, this Los Angeles Times-reported podcast details the real-life experiences of Debra Newell, an interior designer who falls in love with a man named John Meehan only to find out he may not be who he says he is.

The podcast, which is also a TV show, is filled with twists and turns that will have “You” fans on the edges of their seats.

“Alice Isn’t Dead” is perfect for those looking for another dark, fictional story to enjoy,

Feed Burner ‘Alice Isn’t Dead’ is told in audio diaries.

“Alice Isn’t Dead” is a unique, fictional tale that will catch listeners’ attention with its horror themes and creepy tone.

“Alice Isn’t Dead” follows a truck driver (voiced by Jasika Nicole) who is searching across the country for her wife, who she has long-assumed was dead.

Throughout her journey, she encounters a variety of wild, creepy, and conspiratorial characters and events.

From inhuman serial murderers to abandoned towns, this podcast has just about everything a fan of thrillers could want.

“Dr. Death” covers crime and betrayal in a medical setting.

Wondery ‘Dr. Death’ is set to become a TV series, too.

Another podcast from Wondery, “Dr. Death” paints a dark picture of what happens when people feel betrayed by the systems that are supposed to have their best interest at heart.

The podcast tells the story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a charming Texas-based neurosurgeon who claimed to be the best in his field. But, throughout his career, he was accused of gross malpractice as well as allegedly maiming multiple patients, which earned him the nickname “Dr. Death.”

Duntsch was convicted of intentionally maiming an elderly patient and was sentenced to life in prison in 2017.

The podcast, set to become a television series starring Jamie Dornan, features lies, corruption, and heartbreaking tales that may keep “You” fans hooked on every word.

“Swindled” delves into the dark side of how far some people are willing to go to get what they want.

Swindled Podcast The podcast uses archival audio.

Like “You,” the podcast “Swindled” delves into the darkness of human nature and explores how far people are willing to go to satisfy their own interests.

“Swindled” is a narrative podcast that utilises archival audio and soundscapes to tell true stories about con artists, white-collar criminals, and the darkness of corporate evil.

In addition to telling compelling stories of corruption and greed, “Swindled” will capture listeners’ attention with its mysterious host, an anonymous man who calls himself “A Concerned Citizen.”

Like “You,” “Over My Dead Body” covers how far people will go when pushed to their limits.

Wondery This podcast is also from Wondery.

Throughout season one and two of “You,” Joe struggles with his desire to be a good person and the dark side of himself that rears its ugly head when he’s pushed too far.

On a somewhat similar note, the podcast “Over My Dead Body” explores what happens when some people are pushed past their breaking points.

The first season, “Tally,” tells the story of a seemingly perfect couple whose relationship soon deteriorates, leading to deadly consequences.

Season two, “Joe Exotic,” covers the unique life of an eccentric man who raises exotic animals for an Oklahoma zoo and ends up in a vicious and ultimately dangerous feud with the owner of a big-cat sanctuary.

Season two of “Someone Knows Something” digs into a mysterious disappearance.

CBC Podcasts ‘Someone Knows Something’ is a Canadian podcast.

Perhaps the eeriest aspect of “You” is how many of Joe’s partners and friends seemingly die or disappear in mysterious ways – even though viewers know the truth. Season two of “Someone Knows Something” also covers a disappearance and the mysterious circumstances surrounding it.

In the podcast, Canadian writer and reporter David Ridgen explores the true story of how Sheryl Sheppard vanished two days after receiving a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Michael Lavoie, on live television.

In “Someone Knows Something,” Ridgen looks into the cold case by interviewing those who knew Sheryl and Michael in an attempt to uncover the truth behind her disappearance.

“The Shrink Next Door” taps into similar psychological fears that gripped fans of “You.”

Wondery ‘The Shrink Next Door’ is narrated by a journalist.

On season one of “You,” both Beck and Joe see Dr. Nicky, a therapist who has an affair with Beck and ultimately is framed her murder.

Although audiences know Dr. Nicky was not responsible for the death of Beck, the idea of a twisted, corrupt therapist is certainly a frightening one.

In “The Shrink Next Door,” journalist Joe Nocera tells the true story of what happens when a man uncovers that his neighbour, a therapist to socialites and celebrities, isn’t exactly who he seems to be – and that his dark secrets could be dangerous.

“Welcome to Night Vale” is a fictional podcast that might make you feel like part of a mysterious town.

NightVale Presents ‘Welcome to Night Vale’ drops new episodes twice a month.

If you’re a huge fan of “You” theories and the show’s shocking cliffhangers and horrifying events, you might enjoy joining the town of Night Vale through haunting twists and turns.

This twice-monthly fictional podcast is told in the format of a radio show that’s providing community updates while also sprinkling in conspiracy theories, crime reports, and other strange events.

Like “You,” the podcast “Young Charlie” delves into the psychology of what could possibly contribute to someone becoming a killer.

Wondery The podcast is about Charles Manson’s upbringing.

If you thought the fictional tale of Joe Goldberg was frightening, it’s nothing compared to the true story of the murderous Charles Manson.

One of the most infamous criminals, Charles Manson led the cult-like group that orchestrated the savage Hollywood murders of 1969, which caused widespread panic across Los Angeles.

The podcast “Young Charlie” explores the history of Manson’s upbringing, depicting the details of his life from his troubled childhood all the way up to the night of the murders.

“You” fans who don’t have time to binge a full season of a serialized story should try listening to “Criminal.”

Radiotopia Network, PRX ‘Criminal’ is broken up into brief episodes.

“Criminal” is the perfect podcast for those who want to listen to short, intriguing, mysterious, and crime-centric stories.

Each episode of “Criminal” focuses on a different subject, but all of the series’ episodes have one thing in common – true crime.

With stories about stolen identities, a mysterious man hiding in a woman’s attic, and even a funeral director who was allegedly selling human bodies, “Criminal” has an eclectic mix of true-crime tales that may leave listeners hooked and horrified.

