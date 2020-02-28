5 podcasts that will improve collaboration and support on your teams

courtneyk / Getty Images Team members can learn new insights from the right podcast.

Teamwork is one of the many building blocks for company success.

Leaders can listen to a number of podcasts on their morning commute and lunch break that will offer strategies to improve a team’s collaboration and communication style.

We’ve rounded up five podcasts that can help with better collaboration and teamwork.

The most productive teams value collaboration, according to a study in the Harvard Business Review that reviewed the working styles of 55 large companies like the BBC and Marriott. But sometimes leaders need another angle to get a team collaborating better, acting with more…teamwork.

For those with less than 10 minutes to spare, a quick podcast can be one of the fastest ways to get tips on building engaged teams and help them learn how to manage different working styles.

If your company is struggling to foster healthy teams, here’s a list of podcasts offering solutions.

1. Hello Monday

Hello Monday, a weekly podcast by Jessi Hempel, LinkedIn’s senior editor at large, covers the changing face of teamwork.

In the mid-2019 season finale, Hempel spoke with Michael Lombardi, former NFL talent scout and then-New England Patriots assistant coach, about the art of assembling teams. According to Lombardi, crafting a strong team starts with what he calls a “blueprint,” or offering criteria for success.

“If I don’t define what your job is, how do we all work together?” Lombardi asked. He advised leaders to focus on offering descriptions of every teammate’s role. Without doing that, he said, “People walk around aimlessly.”

2. HBR IdeaCast

HBR’s IdeaCast, a weekly podcast by Harvard Business Review’s Senior Editors Alison Beard and Curt Nickisch, covers top leaders in business and offers insight into workplace management.

Early in the series, Kim Christfort, a national managing director at Deloitte, spoke candidly about how she brings together different personality styles in an organisation. Because of the different personality quirks that appear across teams, Christfort compared a prosperous team to “one of harmony and music.”

She said these teams include four types of people: pioneers, guardians, drivers, and integrators. Christfort said she came up with these four personality groupings with the help of a geneticist and a biological anthropologist.

“So our starting point was to say, what are the things that really matter in a business environment that we could observe or have some sense of based on normal clues in the workplace,” Christfort said.

3. Ask a Manager

Alison Green, founder of the website AskaManager.org, has a podcast that helps employees discover how to talk about hard issues at work. One hard issue is how to deal with a team that works too hard.

In one episode, Green spoke to a new manager at a non-profit, who wanted to change company culture because employees were losing sleep over work-related tasks. To complicate these matters, employees worked in different time zones and felt pressure to immediately respond to urgent tasks. Green’s advice was simple: Delegate those tasks to employees that can handle an earlier or an off-beat schedule, and let other team members off the hook.

While Ask a Manager is no longer releasing new episodes, the podcast has a massive archive of management tips. Other tips from Green include how to deal with a colleague that overshares or starting a new job on a positive note.

4. Master of Scale

Masters of Scale, a biweekly business and finance podcast hosted by Linkedln cofounder Reid Hoffman, covers how companies can grow and scale to create a productive culture.

Last year, he interviewed Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor and founder of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, and they discussed the importance of having team members who sometimes disagree.

Dalio said disagreement can sometimes lead to improving ideas, but he noted the importance of a team recognising the difference between constructive and destructive conflict. When opinions vary, he said, constructive conflict is where a team shares a goal that ultimately benefits the company.

5. Tim Ferriss Podcast

The Tim Ferriss Show is an experimental business podcast led by Tim Ferriss, an entrepreneur and author of “The 4-Hour Workweek.”

In one of the series’ earlier episodes, Ferriss interviewed US Navy SEAL veteran, Chris Fussell, and Stanley McChrystal, a retired US Army general who was a commander of American and coalition forces in Afghanistan. During the interview, McChrystal and Fussell offered insight into how they organised teams and remained productive in high-pressure environments.

One of their tips was on the importance of maintaining good relationships, no matter what kind of communication you use. Fussell said he values teams that are not just kind to each other in person but extend kindness over email and through the phone. They both said that goes a long way in improving how colleagues interact with and respond to each other.

