11 podcasts to listen to if you want to get rich

There are many great personal finance books out there, but if you can’t make the time to read, another option is listening to podcasts.
We compiled a list of informative, free podcasts that will answer all of your money-related questions, and help you understand the nuts and bolts of investing, saving, and spending.
Try tuning into one of these on your next commute if you’re ready to start successfully managing your money.
Hosts Preston Pysh and Stig Brodersen take a look into the lives of billionaires -- including Richard Branson, Warren Buffett, and Mark Cuban -- and study the books they read.
After determining the critical habits of the most financially successful individuals, they reveal their findings and insights on their show, 'We Study Billionaires: The Investors Podcast.'
Don't miss: Episode 40: Richard Branson -- Screw It, Let's Do It, where Pysh and Brodersen delve into the key concepts of the billionaire's book, 'Screw It, Let's Do It,' and discuss Branson's business mindset and his best advice.
This lively show, hosted by personal finance expert, Andrew Fiebert, and small business owner Thomas Frank, will keep you alert and laughing. The hosts offer actionable personal finance advice, and deliver it in a very raw and honest tone.
Don't miss: The 03/25/15 Episode: Being a Successful Penny Stock Trader, where Fiebert and Frank sit down with a trader who turned $US12,000 into $US4.2 million by trading penny stock.
Author and personal finance expert Laura Adams keeps things brief and to the point in her under-10-minute podcasts. Despite their brevity, they're packed with digestible tips that will answer all of your burning money questions. Recent episodes include: 'When you should avoid using a debit card,' 'Decisions Millennials must make to grow rich,' and '5 FAQs about Roth retirement accounts.'
Don't miss: Episode 403: 6 Risky Situations When You Should Avoid Using a Debit Card, where Adams explains when a credit card should always be used over a debit card, as well as your liability rights for debit and credit cards.
Farnoosh Torabi, financial expert and author of 'When She Makes More,' recently launched her daily 30-minute podcast, 'So Money.'
She invites listeners to learn from the success stories of today's business leaders and influencers, including business strategist Tony Robbins, serial entrepreneur James Altucher, and NBC Today Show financial editor Jean Chatzky.
Don't miss: Episode 1: Tony Robbins, where Robbins discusses the routine that helps him make smart financial decisions, along with his very pricey guilty pleasure that saves him time and, in effect, money.
Robert Kiyosaki, author of the personal finance classic, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad,' brings his unconventional advice on personal finance to life in this compelling, sometimes rebellious, podcast. Kiyosaki won't teach to you to get rich in a heartbeat; his advice is for those committed to the long haul, who are looking to build wealth patiently.
Don't miss: The 05/20/15 Episode: Cash In On The Crash, where Kiyosaki and guest Andy Tanner discuss the chances of a market crash, and offer advice on how to make money if and when a financial meltdown strikes.
Consumer expert Clark Howard offers practical money saving techniques in his daily podcast. He is also known for revealing the biggest scams and ripoffs out there, which will help you keep your cash safe.
Don't miss: The unnamed 06/12/15 episode, where he discusses AirBnB, debit card fraud, fake colleges and phony degrees, budgeting tools, and more.
Hosted by Rob Berger, this podcast provides a wealth of information for a wide audience. Berger hits on basic personal finance topics, while also sharing interesting personal stories from everyday people, and interviewing financial experts.
Don't miss: Episode 176: How 1 Mum Created a 5-Figure eBay Business in her Spare Time, where a wife and mother shares her incredible story about how she got started on eBay and became so successful.
Host Joshua Sheats guides listeners to financial freedom by offering proven strategies to help you manage your money. He looks at a spectrum of tactics in his podcast, from the strategies of homeless folks living out of their cars to the complex techniques of multimillionaires and billionaires.
Don't miss: Episode 208: 3 Ways to Increase Your Income at Your Job, where Sheats shares his simple and actionable framework for thinking about money and increasing wealth.
If one-sided podcasts or books drive you crazy, this podcast may be the answer to your frustrations. The weekly podcast features a panel of four experts across different financial fields who interview a special guest each episode about something related to investing, passive income, or personal finance. The panelists then discuss the interviewee's responses.
Don't miss: Episode 2o: Warren Buffett's Books, where the panelists discuss Buffett's background, and his four rules for picking stocks.
Host Jesse Mecham aims to change the way you think about money on his weekly podcast. He keeps it short and sweet, offering bursts of financial advice, ranging from getting out of debt to saving more money to beating the paycheck to paycheck cycle.
Don't miss: Episode 170: The Surprising Key to Your Financial Future, where Mecham discusses the importance of keeping your finances as simple as possible.
If you want to start investing but don't know where to start or how to do it, tune into financial planner Andrew Horowitz's show. He offers his expert investing advice and keeps you up to date on the changing markets. While it is great for novice investors, those who have been investing for several years can also gain insightful takeaways from Horowitz's commentary.
Don't miss: Episode 414: This Will Blow Your Mind, where Horowitz discusses the world with driverless cars, and the economic implications, including which companies may benefit from these technological breakthroughs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.