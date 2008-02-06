Podcasting: Still Barely A Business

Remember when podcasting was the next big thing? eMarketer argues that the notion is no longer a stretch, trotting out stats that peg the U.S. podcast audience at 18.5 million, including 6.5 million “active users” who download at least one a month.

But podcasting is still a niche business at best: eMarketer guesses that advertisers spent $165 million on podcasts in 2007, and thinks that total could lurch up to $435 million by 2012.

